Tanzania: State, CCM Seek Efficiency

THE envisaged meeting which will bring together members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and cabinet ministers is aimed at improving efficiency in delivery of services to the public.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, the newly elected Vice-Chairman of CCM in Tanzania Mainland, Mr Abdulrahman Kinana, said the meeting seeks to make an assessment of the economy and general welfare of the people.

Mr Kinana stressed that NEC is the one which prepares the party's manifesto that is implemented by the government and thus there is a need to make assessment of its implementation to improve the lives of the people.

Mr Kinana made the remarks at the Diamond Jubilee Hall on Sunday during a ceremony organised by CCM in Dar es Salaam region to congratulate him for being elected to the position.

On the other hand, Mr Kinana attributed progress attained by the country to good policies of the party and visionary leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The veteran politician, who also served as Secretary General of the ruling party between 2012 and 2028, said President Samia has enabled more Tanzanians to participate and benefit a lot from the economy.

"Revenues have increased and our development partners have continued to grant us financial assistance like it has never been before," he told the mammoth gathering at the ceremony.

Adding; "President Samia has exhibited visionary leadership in all sectors of the economy. It is upon us to support her to enable the country to move to higher heights. People's expectations are very high."

Mr Kinana vowed to work hard and urged other leaders to serve as servants of the people rather than acting like masters.

"When you serve and respect the people, they will respect you ... there has been a trend of bragging by some leaders, let's (leaders) lower ourselves when serving the people," the veteran politician cautioned.

Mr Kinana assured the members at the ceremony that the party recognises their contribution from grassroots to the national level.

"Our party has 1.1 million cells countywide, these are important pillars in strengthening the party," he stated.

In a related development, he urged more youths and women to vie for leadership positions within the party during the forthcoming election of CCM.

The Vice-Chairman stated further that the recent amendment of the party's constitution aims at, among others, widening democracy by involving more party members in decision making.

"The amendment will enable more members to participate in decision making meetings and thus have a direct say in the party," he explained.

Speaking earlier, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makala, said the government has implemented various development projects in the commercial city.

Mr Makala mentioned some of the projects as construction of 743 classrooms at a cost of 15.2bn/- while over 2bn/- has been allocated for construction of ward secondary schools.

The RC noted further that renovation of Kariakoo market which has been allocated 26bn/- is set for completion in the near future.

He also explained that construction of the second phase of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) infrastructure between Gerezani area and Mbagala Rangi Tatu in the city, which is being implemented at a cost of 234bn/- has been completed by 52 per cent.

According to Mr Makala, President Samia has instructed all districts in Dar es Salaam region to build modern markets in their respective areas so as to reduce congestion in the city centre.

The Secretary of CCM in Dar es Salaam region, Mr Adam Ngalawa, said the party has 681,000 members in the region out of whom 308,276 have been electronically registered, representing 47.1 per cent of all members.

Mr Ngalawa said electronic registration of members is progressing well in all districts in Dar es Salaam and that the party has collected over 60m/- in membership fees.