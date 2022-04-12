Zimbabwe: Mai TT Wedding Pilot Dies in 'Copter Crash

The pilot of a helicopter which ferried comedienne Mai TT, real name Felistas Murata, to her glamorous wedding in Chisipite died after the aircraft crashed in Mhondoro Sunday.

The pilot has been identified as Peter Chirimuuta.

The plane crashed near Chibhero agricultural college in Mhondoro.

Chirimuuta was alone when the incident happened.

In a Facebook post, Mai TT said: "Just this morning people have been calling me saying your pilot crashed and passed away soon after dropping me, I am thinking it is just false rumours. I am calling the owner of the helicopter I booked from. He confirmed it is true he crashed and died the next day on Sunday as he was coming from picking up another client."

"I do not know him. I just booked for chikopokopo services and when I went on board he opened the doors for me, saluted and said I am honoured to be taking you to your big day. Becky called at the same time and said can you delay coming to the venue with 20 minutes and he said no ma'am I got to take you now because a dark cloud is coming, was this the dark cloud he meant," she lamented.

"I am traumatised right now. My brother, I say may your soul rest in peace and thank you even if I do not know you personally for the hospitality you gave me those few minutes I knew you. May his family be comforted, this is terrible. God why?"