Zimbabwe: Mai TT Wedding Pilot Dies in 'Copter Crash

11 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The pilot of a helicopter which ferried comedienne Mai TT, real name Felistas Murata, to her glamorous wedding in Chisipite died after the aircraft crashed in Mhondoro Sunday.

The pilot has been identified as Peter Chirimuuta.

The plane crashed near Chibhero agricultural college in Mhondoro.

Chirimuuta was alone when the incident happened.

In a Facebook post, Mai TT said: "Just this morning people have been calling me saying your pilot crashed and passed away soon after dropping me, I am thinking it is just false rumours. I am calling the owner of the helicopter I booked from. He confirmed it is true he crashed and died the next day on Sunday as he was coming from picking up another client."

"I do not know him. I just booked for chikopokopo services and when I went on board he opened the doors for me, saluted and said I am honoured to be taking you to your big day. Becky called at the same time and said can you delay coming to the venue with 20 minutes and he said no ma'am I got to take you now because a dark cloud is coming, was this the dark cloud he meant," she lamented.

"I am traumatised right now. My brother, I say may your soul rest in peace and thank you even if I do not know you personally for the hospitality you gave me those few minutes I knew you. May his family be comforted, this is terrible. God why?"

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X