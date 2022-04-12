Sudan: Darfur Walis Address Security Issues

Zalingei — At a joint meeting of the of the five Walis (governors) of Darfur in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur on Sunday, the heads of the states discussed four axes that focused on the security, humanitarian, economic, and reconciliation aspects of the region.

The meeting, chaired by the Darfur regional governor Minni Arko Minawi, decided to establish security arrangement mechanisms headed by the governor of North Darfur, Nimr Abdelrahman, and to deploy the heads of security arrangements mechanisms in the five states to start the ceasefire operations.

Minawi, said that the meeting also dealt with the problem of unregistered cars and motorcycles, that exacerbated the security problems, and ways to control them.

The Wali of Central Darfur, Saad Adam Babiker, said that the meeting also touched on the issues of the displaced, humanitarian organisations, and how to provide support in addition to the issue of borders, by defining the borders of the region.

Hamid El-Tijani Heno, the governor of South Darfur, said that the meeting also dealt with development projects of a regional nature represented in internal roads, infrastructure, and water provision.

He explained that the meeting dealt with the establishment of a satellite TV channel for the Darfur region under the auspices of the region, and other projects under the auspices of the regional government.