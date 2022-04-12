Sudan: 12 Villagers Shot Dead in Sustained West Darfur Attack

Sirba — Sustained attacks by armed 'militiamen' on the villages of Tangi and Bir Dagig in Sirba locality in West Darfur on Saturday and Sunday left 12 civilians dead and 10 others wounded.

Muhammad Abkar told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen, mounted on horses and camels, began on Saturday afternoon on the village of Tangi, followed on Sunday by the village of Bir Dagig.

The attacks reflect the ongoing lack of security and lawlessness in the region. Last week, Five herders were killed, and others were seriously injured in a shooting by gunmen in the Tawila locality of North Darfur state, on Saturday. According to local sources in Tawila, after the armed assailants fired their guns on the herders, they proceeded to steal hundreds of livestock.