Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Deactivates His Twitter Account

The UPDF Commander Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has deactivated his Twitter account over unclear reasons.

Whereas many thought Muhoozi's account which had more than 500,000 followers had been suspended over violation of its civic integrity policy, the account was deactivated by himself.

For any suspended account on Twitter, it retains the flag "Account Suspended" whereas where the user deactivates their own accounts , the flag "this account doesn't exist" is retained.

The latter is displayed on Gen Muhoozi's account.

In a tweet, opposition Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) party seems to celebrate the development.

FDCwrote: "Well, Twitter decided to jump the gun to save Ugandans from the irritating, awful, treasonous tweets that were risking their lives."

Gen Muhoozi recently used the same account to announce the so called mega 48th birthday party scheduled for April 24th.

In behaviour untypical to serving army officers, Muhoozi, the commander of Land Forces has been using his account to hit and respond to his critics.

He recently used his twitter to sound a serious warning to rustlers in the Karamoja sub-region against attacking communities, revealing that the army would swing into action with 'hell' if the status quo was maintained.

Twitter and Facebook last year blocked a number of government officials for manipulating public debate ahead of the 2021 elections.