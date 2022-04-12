Uganda: FDC Urges Museveni to Protect People of Karamoja

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has lashed out at President Museveni for failure to protect the people of Karamoja sub region.

The remarks follow the increased insecurity blamed on the cattle rustlers from Karamoja sub region, South Sudan and Turkana in Kenya where many innocent lives were lost amidst the escalating situation in the region.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Kampala, FDC deputy spokesperson, John Kikonyogo, claimed that the head of state doesn't care about the people of Uganda,

"We insist that Mr Museveni should consider defending Ugandans instead of sending our soldiers to DR Congo and other foreign missions. Provision of security across borders to stop incursions through intergovernmental efforts will help to solve the situation," he said.

He suggested that provision of security within Karamoja to stem winter-clan raids and training and arming home-based units to protect vulnerable populations would help the population to overcome the situation they are going through at the moment.

"Providing Karamoja with alternative means of livelihood to reduce dependence on unproductive nomadic cattle rearing practices. Investigate and punish perpetrators of raids within the army and police and punish those culpable. Restrictions to the movement of livestock from mapped out areas by the use of trucks," stated Kikonyogo.

He noted that the team led by their president, Patrick Amuriat are investigating reports of some unscrupulous cattle traders and errant UPDF officers who are fueling inter and intra Karamoja raids to acquire stolen cattle cheaply.

Several lives have been reportedly lost while hundreds of people have been displaced in past few weeks due to the attacks by suspected cattle rustlers.