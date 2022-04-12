Uganda: Letshego Partners With Brandmed to Provide Instant Digital Health Solutions

Finance provider, Letshego Africa has partnered with healthcare group BrandMed to launch an instant digital access to wellness and affordable health solutions via its LetsGo Digital Mall, which is a multichannel digital platform.

The partnership will enable Letshego offer digitised, world-class wellness, health facts and advice to its footprint communities across Africa.

Digital wellness services will soon include virtual medical consultations for individuals wherever they may be located, all within a few clicks via Letshego's Digital Mall.

"Our wellness offering in the LetsGo Digital Mall, in partnership with BrandMed, is the first in Letshego's LetsGo Lifestyle series of solutions and offerings that aligns with our brand purpose of improving lives," said Letshego's Group Chief of Products, Chipiliro Katundu.

"The LetsGo Digital Wellbeing programme provides instant digital access and affordable health solutions in various dimensions, supporting customers with better health, fitness, nutrition and wellbeing awareness. In line with our intent of being customer-led and moving 'beyond financial services' the digital wellbeing offering is our response to the holistic lifestyle needs of Letshego customers."

Dr. Riaz Motara, a cardiologist and founder of BrandMed Group said the partnership will help bridge the gap between demand and delivery of reliable and quality healthcare.

"Regrettably, we live in a world where the gap between the demand and delivery of reliable and quality healthcare will continue to widen. The ongoing global pandemic has also highlighted the health inequity that exists across our communities. By partnering with Letshego Africa, we can leverage the Group's regional digitalisation strategy to promote equality in accessing wellness solutions that assist in closing the gap in broader communities being able to expert medical care. Digital access also enables those most at risk, or those who may be immobile, to seek help and support for their health and wellbeing wherever they may be located," Dr.Motara said.

The Letshego Uganda CEO Giles Germany Aijukwe welcomed the partnership whose services will also be rolled out in Uganda.

"Our LetsGo Digital Wellbeing platform is now live on our Mall in Uganda. If you haven't already registered, we invite all our customers, partners, stakeholders to register on our LetsGo Digital Mall, and join the new age revolution in digitising wellness and healthcare. This new wellness platform increases access to more affordable, expert healthcare, wellness and nutritional advice to support members of the communities where we operate."