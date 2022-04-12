Uganda Now Has Zero Admitted Cases of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health has revealed that the country now has zero active cases of Covid-19 admitted at any of its health facilities around the country.

In a Covid-19 update that was provided on Monday, the ministry revealed that the country confirmed only 3 mild cases of Covid-19 on April 9, 2022.

The cases were identified after 2,677 new Covid-19 tests that were conducted.

The cases, according to the ministry were two alerts from Kampala and Adjumani. The other case was identified from a truck driver from Amuru.

Since the pandemic first hit in 2020, the country has so far identified 163,996 cumulative cases.

100,200 patients have since recovered, while 3,596 people have succumbed to the Coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry data.

The number of active admitted cases in health facilities was reportedly zero as of April 9, 2022.

This is the first time that the country has no admitted cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic was first announced in March 2020.

Covid Vaccination

According to the data on the Ministry of Health website, 19,095,668 people have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose.