Uganda: Buganda Kingdom 'Suddenly' Suspends Kabaka's 67th Birthday Celebrations

Buganda Kingdom has temporarily suspended all celebrations to mark the 67th birthday of Kabaka Ronaldo Muwenda Mutebi II.

The celebrations were meant to be held either on this past weekend, or at least before tomorrow, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, when the King of Buganda will be marking 67 years.

Addressing journalists at Bulange Mengo, the kingdom's premier, Charles Peter Mayiga said the development was due to two main issues.

"The 13th of April will be the Kabaka's birthday, he will be turning 67. The Sunday preceding the Kabaka's birthday is when we have the Kabaka's birthday run. One, we weren't able to run (on Sunday) for two reasons; one, the (birthday run) kit, while it has been delivered in Uganda, it is still at the customs department, our partners are working on the modalities to have the kit released," Mayiga said.

"Secondly, the Kabaka is out of the country. As you know, he flags us off, so for those two reasons, we did not run," Mayiga added.

The Katikkiro said that the kingdom has temporarily suspended any celebrations, but they are hoping to hold them somewhere next month, in May.

Last month, Katikkiro Mayiga revealed that the Kabaka had flown out of the country, via Dutch national airliner, KLM, to Germany for medical check up.

The Kingdom's premier said that the Kabaka would also use this trip to meet up with several Buganda development partners in various European states including the Netherlands.

In August last year, Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi was flown to Germany for treatment following pressure from the public, after he appeared in public looking frail.