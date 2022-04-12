Liberia: NEC Launches CVE Campaign for Lofa By-Election

The National Elections Commission (NEC), informs the public that the launch of the Civil and Voter Education (CVE), campaign for the conduct of the May 10, 2022, Lofa County Senatorial By-election kicked off on Saturday in the County.

The launch, under the auspices of the CVE Section of the NEC, takes place simultaneously at the two local Magisterial Offices in Voinjama and Kolahun cities, respectively.

A statement from the NEC Friday says the launch will commence with a parade through the principal streets of Voinjama and Koluhun, respectively, to be followed by indoor programs.

The NEC statement issued on 8 April 2022, says it has invited senior local government authorities, including Superintendents, and City Mayors, as well as civil society organizations, religious groups, people living with disabilities, local and international partners and the media, to participate in the Lofa county CVE by-election launch.

In a related development, the National Elections Commission says, the climax of the burning process of ballot papers and other electoral materials used during the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, National Referendum and two representatives by-elections from its Central Warehouse ended on Saturday, 9 April 2022.

The burning is in line with section 4.16 of the new elections law. Its states, "the Commission shall preserve all writs issued for election and all ballots cast and register of voters cast in an election until the validity of such election and its result can no longer be disputed. The ballot papers may then be destroyed".