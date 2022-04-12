Liberia: Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs Brainstorm On Challenges

The Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs (FEBWE) Liberia, with support of the United States Department POWER Program, hosted its first Liberian Women in Business Dialogue on Liberia's Business Climate.

The roundtable is an opportunity for businesswomen in Liberia and the Liberian U.S. and Canadian diaspora to discuss the challenges of doing business in; Liberia and to develop recommendations for improving the business climate for women business owners.

The goal is to improve the business climate for women in Liberia. FEBWE Liberia is hosting five (5) roundtables exclusively for Liberian women business owners in Liberia and the Liberian diaspora in the United States and Canada.

The dialogue which took place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Fuzion on 14th Street in Sinkor brought together local women entrepreneurs to discuss five thematic areas: registering a business, business, development, access to finance, trade and investment, and women leadership and good governance

According to the FEBWE Liberia, They will also serve as a roadmap for lobbying the legislature on policies that will ensure women business owners are treated fairly.

In 2019, the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs launched a new State Department initiative to promote women's economic empowerment called POWER - Providing Opportunities for Women's Economic Rise - program.

The initiative leverages diplomatic resources to promote women in business and works with the private sector to establish professional networks and business environments focused on promoting women's economic empowerment in a global context.

The participants named training, business plan and limited communication or information on registering a business in Liberia as key challenges Liberia businesses are face with.

Business plan is key because it help you identify your targeted audience, your strength, weaknesses and who your competitors are," one the participants noted.

She stresses the need for businesswomen to have a business plan noting, "If you failed to plan, you plan to fail."

Zeporah Jackie Ward is the Chief Executive Office of JackFA Farming Enterprise. She wants the issue of customer service to be critically looked at, something she said, is lacking in Liberia.

"There's a difference between you and your clients, so we should be able to train our employees to let them know that they represent the company in this way they would be guided and not just do anything, anyhow," Ward said.

Again, Augusta Mayon, owner of Yummy Yummy Artistly named: business financial plan, business plan, in commence training for women business owners.

According to her, finance is one of the key challenges women's businesses faces since most of them are afraid to take loan from the bank due to high-interest rate, as such, she wants the organization to look in said direction.

Odel Acolacse is the Executive Office of Jet-Chel Service, the institution in Liberia providing house-help services for homes and single mothers unable to take care of their kids due to other engagements.

She agreed with previous speakers on the provisions of training and financial assistance to Liberian women's businesses to boost their strength.

In addition to this, the team will further hold three other dialogues online for Liberian women business owners in the US and Canada and with key Government officials, heads of business organizations and a few women business owners - at the US Embassy.

Based on the roundtables, the team will develop an action plan of measurable and sustainable recommendations to improve the business climate for women and the action plan will serve as a roadmap for lobbying the legislature on policies that will ensure women business owners are treated fairly.