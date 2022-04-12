Liberia: Dozens Benefit From Free Medical Treatment

Dozens of residents of Montserrado County District #1 in Careysburg City over the weekend benefited from free medical treatment from the Abraham Hoff Humanitarian Foundation.

The Abraham Hoff Foundation is a humanitarian group that has been working in District #1 from 2008 up to present and has over the years provided basic services to the people of the district including education, healthcare services, infrastructure, scholarship, among others.

The Mobile Medical Outreach program's second phase benefited old folks and youth from Bensonville, Crusersville, Mount Coffey, and Local Village King's Farm, among others. People were all in their numbers to form part of the Medical Mobile Outreach in Careysburg.

The first phase of the project provided services to over 500 people while the cost of the project is worth LRD$450,000.00.

Speaking at the start of the Medical Mobile Outreach on Saturday, 9 April 2022, an executive and a spokesperson of the Abraham Hoff Humanitarian Foundation, Rev. George Paye, said after listening to the plight and concern of the ordinary Liberians in the district concerning their quest for better healthcare, they have decided to engage into the activities to help old folks and youth who are unable to get money to pay for treatment at clinics or hospitals.

He said that it's important for the foundation to undertake such a life-touching project because there are many people who are denied proper treatment only because they are not having money to facilitate their treatment.

Rev. Paye said this contributes to the untimely deaths of many.

According to Rev. Paye, it only takes a person with a giving spirit to give back to humanity, and as such, he wants to express his thanks and appreciation to Mr. Abraham Hoff who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for thinking in this direction of health service.

"My son, it will beat your imagination to note that our people are dying of malaria only because they [do not have] money to go to hospital. Common headache our people are dying from," he said.

He detailed that the outreach was intended to afford people the opportunity to check and know their health issues so that they can be addressed.

According to him, it's time that all those who are sons and daughters of Electoral District #1, Montserrado County, emulate the good example of Mr. Hoff who he said is doing so much in the lives of the ordinary people since the establishment of the organization.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke to reporters said she was happy to be part of such a great exercise.

Mandan Rose Kollie, a resident of White Plains, said this is the first time in their lives to see someone doing such good service in their towns and villages.

She noted that they will always support the foundation in whatever direction they want to go in the interest of the people.