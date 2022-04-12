Liberia: UL's Lux Radio Launches Press Club for High School Students

Louisiana — LUX RADIO 106.5, a teaching broadcasting station of the University of Liberia launched its 'Press Club' for students in high schools throughout the Country, beginning with institutes in Montserrado County on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The first of its kind in the history of the State-university and the broadcaster, the initiative kicked off today at the station's broadcasting studios situated in the Department of Communication and Media Studies, on the Fendall Campus of the University.

Senyon Kieh who was proxy for the Chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, Euriahs Togar, admonished members of the Press Club, predominantly females, to be curious and courageous in order to become successful journalists. In doing so, he asked the students to develop keen interest in reading, particularly newspapers, magazines, books as well as scientific journals. Additionally, Mr. Kieh advised the journalism mentees to listen to radio at all times to enhance their skills in reading, writing and pronunciation.

According to LUX RADIO Program Director, J. Korvah Beyan, who provided the overview of the project, the 10 schools that signed up from the onset were represented at the launch by their students totalling 70. He said the prime objective of the program was to help the students to start their careers in journalism stressing that there were 'Dos and Don'ts' that entail reporting the news with accuracy, balance and clarity using the '5Ws and an H' as the guidepost. As part of the project, Mr. Beyan stated, the students would be given lessons in the fundamentals of journalism, and dispatched to cover news stories in their schools and communities to be reported on LUX RADIO periodically. The initiative, he mentioned, was LUX RADIO's Grassroots Media Development Program meant to groom high school journalists to become professionals ultimately.