Tanzania: Gwambina Coach Hails Squad After Sweaty Win

GWAMBINA'S Assistant Coach Hassan Salum has applauded his charges after their 1-0 victory over Green warriors in their Championship League match at Gwambina Complex on Sunday. Speaking after the game, Salum congratulated his players for the victory after having poor performance in the previous matches.

Gwambina have now won two matches consecutively and they have now moved to fifteenth place for the first time since the league kicked off last September.

He also hailed his players for being able to follow the technical bench instructions, which led them to win the game.

"I am impressed with the performance of my players in our last two matches. We have managed to win both. These results have raised the players' morale to fight and keep the team in the league," he said.

Salum said at the moment they will fight to win their remaining two home matches.

He added that his focus is on the Saturday's game against the Tanga-based African Sports at Gwambina Complex.

After locking horns with African Sports, they will then play Fountain Gate and Mwadui.

Their away matches will be against JKT Tanzania at Meja Isamuhyo Stadium and DTB at Azam Complex in Dar es salaam before later playing against Transit camp at Meja Isamuhyo Stadium.

He urged football stakeholders in Mwanza to continue supporting their team in all matches.

Gwambina defender Sunday Kaseba, however, admitted that the league is still tough and promised he and his team mates to strictly follow the technical bench's instructions so as to ensure they remain in the Championship League.

In the Championship standings, Gwambina are placed 15th with 19 points from 24-game outings. The team has won four, drawn seven and lost 13 matches.

They have scored 20 and conceded 38 goals.

Green Warriors are placed 9th with 32 points after playing 24 games. The team has won seven, drawn 10 and lost five matches. They have scored 19 and conceded 20 goals.