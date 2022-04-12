Tanzania: Pablo Blames Poor Pitch for Draw With Polisi

SIMBA Head Coach Pablo Franco blamed poor status of Ushirika College stadium pitch in Moshi after his team picked a fifth draw in their 19th round match of the NBC Premier League campaign over the weekend.

The defending champions were held to a barren draw by resilient Polisi Tanzania which was an upset for Simba as they failed to trim the initial 11-point gap to 8-point against the league toppers Young Africans who are now placed 10-point clear at the summit of the log.

As it stands, from 19 played games, Simba have bagged 41 points to remain glued to the second slot on the table after registering 12 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses.

They have scored 23 goals and conceded 7 as striker Meddie Kagere stays team's top scorer with 7 goals to his name as he trails the league's current top goal scorer Fiston Mayele by 4-goals as the latter has pumped in 11-goals.

"As I always say, I do not know whether you can call this football...it is not possible to play on these fields, it is not possible to play a game after three days with the problems of infrastructure and travelling.

Congratulations to those who made it possible to play on this pitch," said Franco at a post-match briefing.

He added that instead of letting them prepare for the big game of national interest against Orlando Pirates, they were allowed to play a league game to risk the health of players.

On his part, Polisi Tanzania Assistant Coach George Mketo pledged that they are now ready to stamp victories in most of their upcoming matches as 100 per cent off their players are now injury-free.

"What caused us to have a bumpy ride in our previous games was the fact that most of our players were nursing injuries but now, we do not have injury worries and I am sure that we will be able to get good results wherever we go to play," he said.

He continued: "We knew that Simba will rely on long balls and use wingers to play balls into our box hence our tactic was to prevent them from executing that which worked well to our side."

Commenting about their tomorrow's Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) semi-final match versus Azam, Mketo said they will approach the game with a winning mentality as they know that it is a knockout stage.

"We want to make it into the semis that is why we are going to play with heads up to claim that opportunity," he said as the two teams meet at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam to produce the third team to reach into the last four.

Polisi Tanzania are eighth on the table with 24 points from 19 games courtesy of 5 wins, 9 draws and 5 defeats. They have scored 14 goals and conceded 16 goals.