Tanzania: Project to Benefit 2 Million People On Alleviating Ncds Effects

AT least 1.7 million people are set to benefit from the Tanzania Comprehensive Cancer Project (TCCP) which is meant to address impacts of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country.

According to the statement issued by the Aga Khan Hospital, Tanzania, the Project was launched by the Aga Khan Health Services (AKHS) in January 2020, is expected to reduce cancer morbidity and mortality in the targeted regions of Dar es Salaam and Mwanza.

Also, it is a four-year, public-private initiative funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), as well as the Aga Khan Foundation.

The project, worth13.8 bn/-, engages health experts to support the establishment of basic cancer care services in 100 public primary care health facilities in the targeted regions.

Minister for Health, Ummy Mwalimu, said the TCCP brings together key health institutions, specifically the Aga Khan Health Service, Tanzania (AKHS,T), Ocean Road Cancer Institute, Muhimbili National Hospital, Bugando Medical Centre, Aga Khan Foundation Tanzania, under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and President's Office -Regional Administration and Local Government , with technical support provided by Institute Curie, the French foundation for cancer research.

According to her, Non-communicable diseases, including cancer have been affecting many people of all ages and genders.

They also cause significant losses to the Nation because, the diseases reduce the workforce and slows down the development of the individual and the Nation.

Despite being launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, TCCP has successfully implemented several planned activities, trained over 330 healthcare workers in cervical and breast cancer screening and provided other vital training for cancer care.

The Project has also procured, and installed equipment valued at 1bn/- at Ocean Road Cancer Institute and Bugando Medical Center, including a mammography machine, which was inaugurated last month.

Beyond this, the project has helped building capacity at the local level by training over 400 community health care workers and raising public awareness of cancer by printing and distributing over 3,000 books, as well as 5,000 Information, Communication and Education (ICE) materials.

The chairperson of Executive Committee of the Aga Khan Health Services , Princess Zahra Aga Khan, commented that the project's objective is to enhance comprehensive cancer care facilities in the country.