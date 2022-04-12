Tanzania: Samia to Lay Foundation Stone for Makutupora - Tabora SGR Section

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is today expected to lay a foundation for the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line from Makutupora -Tabora

Tabora Regional Commissioner Dr Batilda Buriani said here yesterday when she toured Cheyo grounds to inspect preparations of the event.

The third phase construction of the 368 kilometres is expected to cost 4.4tr/- upon completion.

"This is a milestone in construction industry ... our government has invested a lot of money in implementing strategic projects including SGR whose first phase implementation started with Dar es salaam- Morogoro section .

RC Burian called upon the public to turn up in large number during the event as 80 per cent of the project will pass through the region starting from Singida region and people will benefit from various opportunities arisingng from the project such as employments.

She commended TRC performance for overseeing implementation of the ongoing railway projects.

The RC further applauded TRC on implementation of the ongoing railway projects noting that the government is fully committed to ensure timely construction of the Central Railway line to connect the Port of Dar es Salaam with Lake and Western Zone regions as we as neighboring countries.

"The history will be written in our region as we have an electrified Railway where it will spend six hours from Dar to Tabora with a speed of 160 km.