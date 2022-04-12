Angola: Mine Clearance Enables Social Projects in Mavinga

10 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mavinga — Twenty-two fields - 2.4 million square metres - have been cleared of mines in Mavinga municipality, south-east Cuando Cubango province.

Estimated at USD 60 million, the operation will allow the implementation of several social and economic projects, aimed to improve the people's living conditions.

The demining was carried out by non-governmental organisation "The Halo Trust", which continues to work to rid 153 other fields of mines.

The operation will enable the effective implementation of the ambitious project for the Okavango-Zambezi cross-border conservation area, known as "KAZA Park", the administrator of Mavinga, Barnabé Luís Baptista, told Angop on Saturday.

According to him, the demining work has already provided job to more than 600 young people from Mavinga and other parts of Cuando Cubango province.

The municipality of Mavinga is located about 418 kilometers east of Menongue city, the capital of Cuando Cubango province.

