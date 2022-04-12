Angolan Minister Highlights Reforms At Macau Forum

Luanda — Angola's minister of Industry and Commerce Victor Fernandes Sunday highlighted the reforms launched by Government over the last five years, aimed to build trust among private investors.

Victor Fernandes stressed the country's ongoing reforms at Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Community (CPLP).

In his speech, the minister said that Angola relies heavily on Chinese support in the most varied areas, particularly in the Industry and Commerce sector.

He said the reforms that led to the country's economic overhaul, whose results have become evident since the 3rd quarter of 2021, the main goal is to ensure the improvement of the business environment that facilitate everyone.

As an example, he pointed out to the Private Investment Law, migration legislation, promotion of industrial areas (Industrial Development Hubs), investment in infrastructure, industrial legislation, as well as the preparation of the Industrial Development Plan of Angola 2025 (PDIA 2025).

As for the foreign private investment, the minister said the legislation no longer requires, as one of the major aspects of the reform, that foreign investors necessarily associate themselves with national partners in order to be able to invest in Angola, in certain sectors of economic activity.

Victor Fernandes reiterated that, since 2018, all interested foreign investors can freely invest in Angola.

This opening to investment is accompanied by a set of tax incentives that foreign investors can claim, negotiating with the competent authorities", pointed out the minister of Industry and Commerce of Angola.

The incentive package, he added, tracks investment location and qualification.

In line with the reforms in the field of private investment, important changes have been introduced in the law on the legal regime for foreigners.

These changes, according to the official, affect, in particular, tourist visas, being the private investor visa and the work visa.

The tourist visa, for example, allows, for a period of 120 days, renewable twice, a potential foreign investor to go to the country to prospect there.

Based on the legislation, he said, that foreign investors already established in Angola can, if they wish, hire foreign labour whose visa can be issued locally, a prerogative granted only companies operating in the productive sector.

Results of the reforms

According to Victor Fernandes, as a result of the measures applied between 2017 and 2022, the country has recorded increases in the volume of investments in general and in the industrial sector in particular.

As example, he said, by August 2022, it is planned to open about twenty new industries in the most varied fields of activity.

These are opportunities in agribusiness segments, such as textiles, footwear, apparel, food, furniture, and equipment.

As part of the progress made, the Minister endorsed the appreciation of the Chinese business world, through its associations and chambers of commerce, its investment funds and its science and technological innovation academies.

"Angola invites everyone to visit our territory.

The portfolio of projects and investment opportunities is immeasurable," he said.

During the opening ceremony of the Forum, the Premier of the State Council of China, Li Keqiang, hailed the results achieved by the Macao Forum.

The Chinese Prime Minister put forward proposals for strengthening relations between China and Portuguese-speaking countries and called on all countries to uphold peace and stability for development and prosperity.

He also defended consolidating solidarity and cooperation to defeat the pandemic as soon as possible, as well as adhering to openness and cooperation to boost economic recovery.

After the opening, several messages of congratulations from senior politicians of the governments of the eight Portuguese-speaking countries followed, praising the strong appreciation of the role played and the significant results achieved by the Macao Forum.

The participants also added constructive and valuable recommendations and suggestions on the development of the Forum, assigning great expectations to the continued strengthening of economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, in the most varied sectors, as part of the Macau Forum.

The Ministers signed the Joint Declaration of the Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting and issued the Declaration on the approval of the official membership of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in the Macau Forum as the 10th member country.

The Macau Forum organises a ministerial conference every 3 years.

At these ministerial meetings, the "Action Plans for Economic and Trade Cooperation" were approved, which define and plan cooperation in the economic and trade spheres between China and Portuguese-speaking countries in three-year sequences, among other actions.