Liberia: LPRC Management Employs Over 300 Contractors

The Management of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company(LPRC) has with immediate effect, changed the employment status of 309 Contractors to full-time employees.

A statement issued on Monday said that those contractors employed have provided services for LPRC for periods ranging from four to 20 years without medical and dental benefits for themselves and their children and dependents.

"The decision by LPRC to hire these contractors was based on their experience and competence to effectively transform the company," Hon. Marie Urey Coleman, Managing Director of LPRC told employees at the Product Storage Terminal (PST) in Monrovia.

The statement further quoted madam Coleman as saying that though the matter has been lingering for a while, her decision was in support of the Government of Liberia's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development which seeks to empower its citizens by providing employment opportunities as a way of improving their living standard.

She urged the employees to take their jobs seriously and be more proactive, especially in regards to upholding their integrity.