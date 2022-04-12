Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe Rejects Senator Koung's Assertions

Team Gongloe, a political group supporting the presidential bid of Liberian human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has issued a statement to clarify what it calls the misrepresentations made by Nimba County Senator Jeremiah K. Koung about their political leader, Cllr. Gongloe recently.

The group said Senator Koung on Wednesday, 6 April 2022, in his conversation with OK FM, had alleged that Cllr. Gongloe was not on speaking terms with certain sons of Nimba County.

Koung named R. Matenokay Tingba, former superintendent of Nimba; Mr. David Dorr Cooper, Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay and Liberia's Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor, Sr., as those to whom Cllr. Gongloe was not speaking.

"As such, we wish to categorically state that currently there exists no problem between Cllr. Gongloe and the persons mentioned during the interview," Team Gongloe said.

Last week, Senator Koung stated in a live talk show on OK FM that when you go across Nimba, people are saying that Cllr. Gongloe is not noted for supporting his friends.

Koung advised Cllr. Gongloe that "there are too many senior brothers in the county (Nimba) that are very bitter; and if you wait for that time to come and they get out, it could be difficult."

"So the Dr. [Joseph] Kortu, the Chief Justice Francis Korkpor, Gbeisay, you know, every group of people coming up there's a clique. Y'all find yourselves into groups. So Kortu ran in 2005, Tiawan didn't support Kortu. Though Kortu won Nimba, Tiawan supported Madam Sirleaf," Sen. Koung explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So the best to do now is to start to reach out to some of those people who believe you hurt them," he added.

But Team Gongloe explained that in the past, like Senator Koung, the persons named above were unhappy with Cllr. Gongloe for supporting his younger sister Madam Edith Gongloe Weh against them.

Regarding Chief Justice Korkpor, Sr., Team Gongloe said the disagreement between him and Cllr. Gongloe was not personal but grew out of the latter's position as the President of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA).

In other words, the group said, he was stating the LNBA's position on the removal of Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh from the Supreme Court Bench.

"When the Nimba elders felt that a problem was evolving between the two sons of Nimba, they called them and resolved the matter," the group continued.

However, Team Gongloe said if there were problems between Cllr. Gongloe and any of the sons of Nimba County named, it was the responsibility of Senator Koung to resolve those differences rather than highlighting them on public radio.