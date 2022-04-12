Uganda: Council Elections - EC to Display Lists of Verified Administrative Units From April 11 to 13

11 April 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

In preparation for the conduct of the Women Councils and Committee Elections from the village to national level in 2022, the Electoral Commission conducted an exercise to verify and confirm administrative units (Villages/Cells and Parishes/Wards) countrywide.

The exercise was conducted from March 1- 26 2022 across the country and the commission has processed the data which was compared, verified and confirmed during the exercise.

Accordingly, the spokesperson Electoral Commission, Paul Bukenya said the commission will display the lists of verified administrative units from today Monday April 11 to Wednesday April 20 2022 for public viewing at the division and sub county headquarters in the respective cities and districts countrywide.

He noted that the display exercise will be conducted during working hours throughout the above period including weekends.

The exercise will be conducted under the direct supervision of the respective division and sub-county elections supervisors.

Bukenya said the purpose of this display exercise is to enable the public to confirm that only existing administrative units (villages/cells and parishes/wards) and those created by April 9 2021 by way of a statutory instrument are included on the list;

"This will also enable the public to check for the correctness/accuracy of the details of their respective administrative units, that is, the parish/ward and village/cell and enable them to confirm that the administrative units are correctly located within their respectful and rightful sub-county/town council/municipal division and parish/ward," he said.

He said any objection against the inclusion or omission of an administrative unit (village/cell or parish/ward) shall be raised to the respective district/city returning officer through the division/sub county supervisor using the forms provided by the EC.

After the display exercise, Bukenya said the commission will produce the final list of administrative units which will be disseminated to all stakeholders by May 13 2022.

"All persons participating in the display exercise shall be required to comply with guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission in accordance with the government of Uganda and Ministry of Health measures against the spread of Covid-19," he said.

