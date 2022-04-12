Somalia: Al-Shabaab Fires Mortars At Ethiopian Military Base

11 April 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

DINSOR - Al-Shabaab militants launch a mortar attack on an Ethiopian military base in the Dinsor district in the Bay region, followed by heavy fighting.

Some of the residents who spoke to the media said that they heard the sound of artillery shells and said that they hit the Ethiopian military base of AMISOM troops in the district, but could not confirm the exact number of casualties caused by the shelling.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out in retaliation for Kenya's military intervention in Somalia.

Ethiopian troops have reportedly responded with artillery fire, firing heavy artillery shells at the target, although no casualties have been reported.

Al-Shabaab has often carried out similar attacks on Ethiopian and government military bases in southwestern Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X