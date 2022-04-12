Somalia: Al-Shabaab Fires Mortars At Ethiopian Military Base

DINSOR - Al-Shabaab militants launch a mortar attack on an Ethiopian military base in the Dinsor district in the Bay region, followed by heavy fighting.

Some of the residents who spoke to the media said that they heard the sound of artillery shells and said that they hit the Ethiopian military base of AMISOM troops in the district, but could not confirm the exact number of casualties caused by the shelling.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out in retaliation for Kenya's military intervention in Somalia.

Ethiopian troops have reportedly responded with artillery fire, firing heavy artillery shells at the target, although no casualties have been reported.

Al-Shabaab has often carried out similar attacks on Ethiopian and government military bases in southwestern Somalia.