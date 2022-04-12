Somalia: Madobe Speaks About the Election of 16 Seats in Garbaharey

KISMAYO [SMN] - Jubbaland President Ahmed Madobe last night addressed the newly elected members of the two houses of the federal parliament in Kismayo city.

He spoke about the 16 seats allocated to be elected in Garbaharey, Gedo region which is the epicenter of the dispute between Jubaland and Villa Somalia.

Madobe said he wants the seats to be held in a fair and transparent manner, with candidates running and the international community present.

He also said he did not agree with the international community's plan to divide the seats.