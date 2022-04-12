South Africa: Water and Sanitation Opens Two Sluice Gates at Vaal Dam

12 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation will be opening two sluice gates at the Vaal Dam on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 at 10h00. A further three sluice gates will be opened at 14h00 today.

The decision comes after a huge amount of inflows was experienced because of the recent downpours. As at this morning the inflows were at 1065.67 cubic metres per second.

The Vaal - which supplies most parts of Gauteng - now stands at 110,5% while Bloemhof Dam is at 106,9%.

There are further recommendations from the DWS Hydrology experts that there be releases from the Bloemhof Dam, which is downstream of the Vaal Dam. The discharge at the Bloemhof Dam is currently at 354.37 and will be increased to 500 cubic meters per second at 10h00, and further increased to 600 cubic meters per second later today at 14h00.

Matters in KwaZulu-Natal are also at a critical level with much localised flooding being experienced. A decision has been reached for Umgeni Water to release water from the Hazelmere Dam, which is located to the north of Durban. The level in the dam has overnight reached beyond 65% and will be reduced to 53%; this is necessitated by the on-going work to raise the dam wall, therefore the reduction to 53% or lower is a safety measure while the work is still continuing.

The department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau warns downstream communities about the imminent increase of outflow from the dams.

"Residents are warned to steer clear of the dam areas. Communities with equipment in and near the dams are asked to remove them so as to ensure that no damage is caused," said Ratau

