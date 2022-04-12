Nigeria: Come to Our Rescue, Kidnapped Train Victims Cry Out to Govt in New Video

In what appeared to be a fresh video released by terrorists, who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train two weeks ago, some of the abductees were seen pleading with the government to come to their aid.

The video, which went viral, yesterday, is the second after the first one in which four terrorists were seen with the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan.

The terrorists explained why they released the new video, stating they had also sent messages to the Nigerian authorities.

In the two latest video clips, four ladies and four male abductees were shown pleading with the government, friends and relations to come to their aid.

In the background, many terrorists were seen in the video wielding arms in an apparent move to prevent any abductee from escaping.

A cross-section of the captives was seen on the ground, some lying down, while others were seen sitting, looking tired, dejected and worried.

In the first clip, a lady who wore a green hijab said the government should please come to their aid, and this was followed by a lady in a yellow T-shirt, who said she was speaking on behalf of students among the abductees.

A voice was heard asking about her school and she said Kaduna State University where she studies Agriculture.

The voice appeared to be that of a terrorist and he spoke good English. A lady who claimed to be an ex-staff of Defence Industries, Kaduna was also heard speaking in the video.

She said: "What happened on Monday (two weeks ago) was needless if the government would have a listening ear and accede to what the populace is talking about."In the next video clip were four male captives, including one that looked like an Asian, who said he was going to Kaduna for eye treatment.

In yet another clip, another group of three male captives were shown. Among them was one in kaftan who spoke in Hausa that they were the train passengers from Abuja-Kaduna, who were abducted on Monday, March 28, 2022.

He said since their abduction on Monday, March 28, 2022, they had gone through a lot of hardship, adding that among them were women, children and the elderly, some of whom have health challenges."We are in a state of calamity. We are calling on friends and relations, and the government to take immediate action to save our lives," he said.

Another captive dressed in a white kaftan and cap said the terrorists had their grudges and appealed to the government to listen to them.

The bandits had earlier released the Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan after the family allegedly paid N100 million ransom.

Relations give govt 72-hr ultimatum

Meanwhile, families of the victims have given the Federal Government 72 hours within which to secure the release of their loved ones still in captivity.

Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, who spoke on behalf of the kidnapped relatives in Kaduna, yesterday, said they were yet to establish contact with their beloved ones or even the hoodlums since the incident on March 28, 2022.

According to him, it is better the government goes into negotiations with the terrorists as they have demanded in a recent viral video so as to secure the release of their loved ones alive.

He said: "We are appealing to Nigerian government to do everything within its powers and it is something that's not beyond the government to do. We are appealing to them to come out to open channel of discussion with the bandits and get our loved ones out as quickly as possible.

"We have decided collectively that we are giving government 72-hours to do everything that's necessary to rescue our love ones."

