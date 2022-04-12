Nigeria: APC Wins 31 LG in Katsina Election, Results for 4 Pending

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) has declared the All Progressive Congress APC, winner for all the chairmanship and councillorship seat in the 31 local governments so far announced for the April 11 local government election held in the state.

Results for the remaining three local governments of Funtua, Daura, and Dutsinma were still pending with that of Dutsinma Local Government cancelled.

KTSIEC Secretary, Lawal Alhassan Faskari announced the result at a press briefing held early hours of Tuesday in KTSIEC office.

The statement partly reads: "Following the smooth and successful conduct of the Local Government Councils Election on this day of 11 March, 2022 across the 34 Local Government Areas of the State, the 'State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) wishes to inform the general public that the exercise was generally peaceful and keenly contested by twelve registered political parties except in one local government where the exercise was characterized by many irregularities and election crisis which forced the Commission to evoke section 60 of the Katsina State Local Governments Elections Law, 2002 to stop the process.

"The Commission has so far received complete results from 31 Local Governments, 328 Wards, awaiting that of Funtua and Daura while Elections in Dutsinma Local Government has been cancelled based on the reasons mentioned above.

"The Commission therefore wishes to further announce that the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won all the 31 Chairmanships and 328 councillorship seats so far collated.

"Consequently, the commission seizes this opportunity to congratulate the winners of the elections and also appreciate all the political parties' high level of maturity and sportsmanship exhibited by their candidates during and after the exercise."