Sudan: Senior Eritrean Delegation On Working Visit to Sudan

Asmara, 11 April 2022- Senior Eritrean delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab is on working visit to the Republic of Sudan.

The Eritrean delegation delivered message of President Isaias Afwerki to General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, President of the Republic of Sudan.

In his message President Isaias underscored Eritrea's hope that Sudan, with President Al Burhan's leadership, will overcome the serious political, economic and security challenges it has been facing.

President Al Burhan on his part, thanked President Isaias for his support and stated that despite domestic and external difficulties, the situation was moving in a positive trajectory.

The Eritrean delegation also met and held extensive discussions in Khartoum with Gen. Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, Vice President of Sudan, and Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, Minister of Finance, focusing on enhancement of bilateral relations of partnership and cooperation as well as regional developments.