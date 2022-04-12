Eritrea: Ensuring Social Welfare Priority Task

11 April 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)
Mr. Mehreteab Fesehaye, Director General of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, reported that the Ministry's priority task is to ensure social welfare of citizens.

Regarding programs implemented in 2021, Mr. Mehreteab said that over 1.3 million Nakfa has been disbursed to 131 foster families, and over 5 million Nakfa has been allocated for medicine and nutrition for disadvantaged children and children living with HIV/AIDS.

Mr. Mehreteab went on to say that school material has been extended to 4 thousand 850 disadvantaged students in the Anseba, Southern, Gash Barka and Northern and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Regarding support to families of martyrs, Mr. Mehreteab said that over 227 million Nakfa has been disbursed in support of about 62 thousand families of martyrs, over 2.1 million Nakfa to 343 disadvantaged families, and over 48 million Nakfa in support of war disabled veterans.

Mr. Mehreteab further noted that over 500 women in Gash Barka Region have been rehabilitated with wagons, 304 disadvantaged families in the Central, Gash Barka, Anseba, and Northern Red Sea Regions with small scale businesses, and vocational training programs have been organized to a number of disadvantaged citizens with a view to develop their vocational capacity and improve their livelihoods.

