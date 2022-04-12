Rwanda: Handball Memorial Tourney Set for May 28-29

The local handball governing body has announced that this year's Genocide Memorial Tournament (GMT) will be held from May 28-29 in Kigali.

The annual tournament is designed to remember and pay respects to players coaches, fans and administrators of the sport who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

According to Alfred Twahirwa, the president of the Rwanda handball federation (Ferwahand), the two-day competition will be contested by all local clubs and some international clubs.

Twahirwa further noted that it is part of the handball body's responsibilities to join the country in commemorating the Genocide and ensuring that young Rwandans in handball understand "where the country is coming from, but most importantly, where it is headed."

In 2021, local powerhouse Police handball club lifted the tournament title in men's category after beating ES Kigoma 32-24 in the final, while Kiziguro SS overcome Falcons 17-15 to win the women's title.

Over 20 people associated with the handball federation including; players, coaches and administrators are known to have been killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Handball players killed during the Genocide are:

Evariste Simbaburanga, Augustin Rutamu, Augustin Nsabimana Ndikubwimana, Vital Uwitibagiwe, Emile Uwihirwe, Leonard Hakizimana, Charles Shumbusho, Evariste Nsengiyumva, Eugene Munyambano, Augustin Hakizimana, Agatha Kayirege, and Claude Isabwe.