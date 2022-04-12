Kenya: NOC-K Unveils Team Kenya Opportunities to Corporates

Nairobi — The National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) unveiled Team Kenya opportunities available to potential partners and sponsors, sharing its strategic direction for the quadrennial period 2022-2024.

At a briefing Breakfast Meeting held in Nairobi, NOC-K laid down the expected pathway plans to ensure Team Kenya sends out multiple sports and well-prepared contingent to the global quadrennial games and the various opportunities between the Games, especially targeting the youth.

The event was attended by top-level executives, managing and marketing directors from the private and public sector.

They were taken through two agendas; the provision introduced in 2016 Finance Act, Section 15(2)(z) of the Income Tax Act, which was recently actualized by tax benefits of exemptions to corporations that support sporting activities and the opportunities for partnership around the Olympic and Commonwealth Movement.

The meeting was to explore partnerships such as the NOC-K and Chiromo Hospital Group, in collaboration to provide mental wellness to athletes.

Athletes were represented by Kenya's rugby star Collins Injera and Mercy Mwethya who is Kenya's top female badminton player.

NOC-K President, while thanking all partners, emphasized the role that Team Kenya plays whenever they travel abroad to represent the aspirations and dreams of millions of Kenyans.

Towards this end, it was imperative that Kenyan corporate entities, led by the Government, continue to invest in the national team in the long haul to realize better performances.

Nation Media group, ABSA Bank Group and Lotto Kenya who have been at the forefront in sponsoring major sporting events, enumerated how sports has been a major opportunity for them to build and grow their brands by providing strategic connections with their target audiences.

"It's such a privilege for corporations to partner with sports. To get our brand colours associated with the Kenyan brand and unifying a nation, this is how we associate in celebrating our athletes," Joan Mwaura, CEO Lotto Kenya mentioned in the corporate panel said.

Clifford Machoka, the Head of Marketing and Internal Affairs at Nation Media Group explicated on media playing a key role by bringing all the emotions at the stadium and the sponsoring brands to the billions of viewers across territories.

Peter Waweru, Marketing Manager Absa Bank Kenya speaking in the panel said they are inspired by the spirit of Kenyan athletes and it's aligned with the purpose is, which is bringing possibilities to life.

"When we see what athletes are doing, we see them realizing their full potential and as partners we come in, to help push further this bar. You've probably heard us talk of Africanacity, this is the spirit of being inspired by our country's doers, who turn every challenge into an opportunity."

"Team Kenya is a big brand and has been built from the sacrifices of Kenyan athletes. The brand can be much bigger if the people behind the Team didn't have so many challenges. We all celebrate their achievements and we're inviting Kenyan corporations to be part of their story from the start line, so we can associate with the celebration at the finish line from the start."

"Long term preparation is important and will allow corporations to get value as it gives them time to grow and develop while utilizing our assets," NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku said in his remarks.

The Breakfast Meeting was in consensus that Kenya sports deserve more, especially when it comes to Team Kenya that always provide the country with unrivalled global marketing, unite the citizens in celebration as well as inspire current and future generations to excellence.

The event was presided by NOC-K Executive Board Members led by the President Paul Tergat, 2nd Deputy President Waithaka Kioni, Secretary General Francis Mutuku, Treasurer Eliud Kariuki, Deputy Secretary General Shoaib Vayani, Deputy Treasurer and CDM Commonwealth Games John Ogolla, Athlete Representative Humphrey Kayange and Executive Members Paul Otula, Barnaba Korir and Winnie Kamau.