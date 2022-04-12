Zimbabwe: Firm Keen to Produce Medical Drugs Locally

A local pharmaceutical company, which has commissioned a drugs manufacturing plant in Harare to complement Government efforts, has launched a new prenatal supplement called Proseal Omega3 plus aimed at improving maternal health.

Seasons Pharmaceuticals, which was established in 2020, plans to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs locally and improve access to some critical pharmaceutical drugs that are perennially in short supply.

The recent introduction of new prenatal supplement called Proseal Omega3 plus, is in line with the Millennium Development Goal (MDG) 5 that targets to reduce by three quarters the maternal mortality ratio as well as achieve universal access to reproductive health.

Proseal Omega3 Plus is said to be critical in saving the lives of women who die as a result of complications from pregnancy and childbirth each year.

Prenatal care is when one gets check-ups from a doctor, nurse or midwife throughout their pregnancy. It helps to keep the mother and her future baby healthy.

Speaking during the launch of Proseal Omega 3 plus prenatal supplement in Harare recently, Seasons Pharmaceuticals marketing manager Mr Enoch Tumbare said they were excited to have added onto the market a prenatal supplement specially formulated for both the mother and the growing baby.

"We have registered with the Medicines Control Authority (MCAZ) this over-the-counter prenatal supplement that is specially formulated with a well-balanced range of vitamins, folic acid, essential trace minerals, Docosahexanoic acid (DHA) and Omega 3 fatty acid.

"As such, expecting mothers are assured of access to an enriched and affordable prenatal supplement for the best possible baby development and care," said Mr Tumbare.

The Proseal Omega 3 product launch hosted 120 dispensary assistants from the Pharmacy Assistants Association of Zimbabwe (PAAZ), who are instrumental in dispensing the over-the-counter medicines to the general public in the retail pharmacies and local hospitals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, PAAZ president Mr Clibert Chifamba applauded the pharmaceutical firm for hosting the event.

"We really applaud Seasons Pharmaceuticals for partnering the PAAZ and hosting such a colourful event, and assisting the continuous professional development of dispensary assistants by providing us the necessary education and training of the pharmaceutical products we handle in our work settings and dispense to the public.

"This will go a long way in helping us to give the best healthcare to the general public," he said.

Improved maternal and neonatal care has been classified as a critical strategy to reduce the number of women and newborns who die every day due to preventable causes.

Globally, approximately 810 women die every day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, while about 6 700 newborns also die daily.

An additional two million babies are stillborn.

The World Health Organisation says the provision of safe and quality care by health professionals could help avoid such deaths.