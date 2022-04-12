Namibia: Coaches Laud 'Most Professional' Shalulile

PETER Shalulile should be celebrated not only for his goal scoring exploits but for being a consummate professional, says Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi and his former mentor at Highlands Park Victor Tshabalala.

The Namibian international is the first player at the club to reach the 20-goals mark in consecutive seasons, since retired Sundowns legend Daniel 'Mambush' Mudau.

Currently atop the South African Premiership scorers chart with 18 goals, Shalulile needs seven more from the remaining six league games to match Zambian Collins Mbesuma's long-standing PSL-era record of 25 league goals scored in the 2004/05 season.

Whether he goes on to break the record or falls short, the dependable striker is an exemplary personality and a joy to work with, Mnqithi said in a recent interview with popular football publication Kick Off.

"The most important thing with Peter [is that] he deserves that reward of scoring goals because he's one of the most professional players I have ever worked with in my career," said Mngqithi.

"One player that never puts his foot wrong in terms of giving himself, giving his heart to the team and I'm sure everyone in the club is excited to have a player like him because he's such a good role model. Even when things are going well for him, he works the hardest in the team and that's very important," the impressed coach continued.

"His numbers are very good, ever since he joined the club he's done well. He is one of our best scorers. Besides his scoring rate, I would regard him as one of the best professional players I've ever worked with, before I even go to his scoring."

Such has been the Shalulile's effectiveness that he has dwarfed Mudau's scoring rate.

Mudau had scored 172 goals in 390 starts for Sundowns at a rate of 2,27 games per goal by the time he hung up his boots in 2003.

With 46 goals in 74 starts, Shalulile scores at an average of 1,6 games, with his goals also coming at the highest level in the CAF Champions League against top-ranked opponents on the continent.

The Brave Warriors captain has netted a career-high 26 goals across all competitions this season. With Sundowns on course to play another 14 games this season should they reach the finals of both the domestic FA Cup and CAF Champions League, Shalulile is expected not only to breach the 30 goal tally, but surpass it altogether.

"If he is one of the most important players for Sundowns, naturally that says he is one of the biggest players in Africa because we believe Sundowns is one of the biggest competitors in Africa," Mngqithi declared.

Shalulile's ex-coach at Highlands Park Victor Tshabalala agrees with that assessment and is amazed at the player's rapid growth.

Tshabalala added that the Namibian suffered from low confidence at first when they worked together at Highlands Park.

"I was fortunate to work with Shalulile for three years, I remember when I arrived at Highlands Park with Owen da Gama, his confidence was low," Tshabalala told KickOff.

"He started working very hard in training though, when training began at 10h00, already at 09h15 he would be on the pitch.

"He was very fond of the rondos. You would always find him inside the circle. After training, he was the last to leave the field, doing his extra training."

The tactician affirmed that what the indefatigable forward is showcasing now is a work that has been in progress for the last three years.

"What people are seeing now is what we witnessed three years ago, that would achieve more than everyone else because he outworked everyone," Tshabalala said.

"His target is that he wants to go play in Europe, [so] that's why he is working so hard. He doesn't give up that easily, as he's a man of God, I think he will also reach the 20 goals."