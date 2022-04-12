South Africa: SA Records 553 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa on Monday recorded 553 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 732 628.

The increase represents a 5% positivity rate.

The Department of Health says it has reported two deaths, and of these, one occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100 098.

To date, 24 071 305 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

In the private sector, 13 091 268 tests have been conducted, while in the public sector, 10 980 037 tests were conducted.

The majority of new cases reported are from Gauteng with 50%, followed by Western Cape with 18%.

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17% of the new cases, Mpumalanga 5%, Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3%, Free State and North West each accounted for 2% and the Northern Cape accounted for 1%.