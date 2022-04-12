Gambia: Lamin Jarju Wins Man of the Match Against Generation Foot

11 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Buba Jallow Fallaboweh

Gambian player Lamin Jarju was adjudged the Man of the Match Award on Saturday as Casa Sports defeated Generation Foot by a goal to nil in the Senegalese Ligue 1.

Abdou Seydi's direct free kick in the 26th minute sent Casa Sports to the top of the Senegalese Elite Division but it was Jarju who stole the show.

Casa Sports handed the visitors their second defeat of the season. It was also a swift responds for them following their 1-0 loss in the hands of Jaraaf.

With the win on Saturday, Casa Sports have kept in touch with the title race.

Gambian wizard Lamin Jarju ended up grabbing the official Man of the Match Award at the packed Aline Sitoe Diatta Stadium.

Jarju mentioned that the win was good for them as it has now brought them back in contention.

"The victory is good for us. Last week we lost and today we were facing the league leaders. It was a very important game that we prepared in all aspects. I had prepared for the game all week. It was a good game because Generation Foot is a very technical & tactical team," he indicated.

Jarju was given a standing ovation when he was replaced in the 90th minute. He further went on to thank fans from Dakar, The Gambia and Allez Casa for their tremendous support.

"I have created a lots of goal scoring chances today. I was a threat going forward and despite their defensive setup against me, I was able to cross, dribble and hold the ball," he added. Casa Sports will travel to St Loius on match-day 18 to take on Linguere.

