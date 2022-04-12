Gambia: Elite Utd Win At Last, Real De Banjul Beaten in GFF Week-14 Fixtures

Elite United have collected their second victory of the season after defeating Gamtel FC, while Real de Banjul conceded their second loss of the season after being defeated by Steve Biko during their week-14 fixtures played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Academy boys, Elite United finally put smiles on the faces of their supporters after defeating Gamtel FC 1-0 in Thursday night's earlier game played at the Stadium.

Struggling side, Elite now collected their second triumph of the season, while Telecom giants, Gamtel FC suffered their fourth defeats of the season.

Elite United overall collected two wins, four draws and suffered eight defeats after 14 games, while Gamtel FC recorded six wins, four draws and suffered four defeats after 14 matches.

The win maintained Elite United at rock-bottom-(16th) position with 10 points, while the defeat dropped Gamtel FC to 4th position with 22 points.

League leaders, Real de Banjul conceded their second defeats of the season after being defeated 2-1 by Steve Biko in Thursday's late encounter at the Independence Stadium.

Beach boys, Steve Biko now collected their fifth win of the season, while City boys, Real suffered their second loss of the season.

Steve Biko overall recorded five wins, four draws and conceded four defeats after 13 matches, while Real de Banjul collected seven wins, five draws and suffered two defeats after 14 games.

The victory moved Steve Biko to 8th position with 19 points, leveled with Banjul United, while Real de Banjul maintained their lead on the standings with 26 points, one point ahead of 2nd-place Brikama United.

On Friday, Fortune FC beat The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) 2-1 in the earlier game played at the Stadium in Bakau.

Defending champions, Fortune FC now collected their fifth win of the season, while Ferry boys, GPA suffered their sixth defeat of the league.

The Petroleum boys, overall recorded five wins, three draws and suffered six defeats after 14 encounters, while GPA registered four wins, four draws and also suffered six defeats after 14 games.

The result moved Fortune FC to 10th position with 18 points, two points ahead of GPA who occupy 12th position with 16 points.

Samger FC defeated Wallidan 2-1 in the late Friday encounter at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Cherno Samba Academy boys, Samger FC now collected their fourth win of the season, while Blue boys, Wallidan suffered their third loss of the season.

Samger FC overall collected four wins, four draws and conceded six defeats after 14 matches, while Wallidan recorded five wins, six draws and fell to three defeats after 14 games.

The victory moved Samger FC to 13th position with 16 points, while Wallidan sit 5th position with 21 points.