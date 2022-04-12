Gambia: Imam B. Jaiteh Charitable Foundation Donates 8 Gambian Villages

The chairman of the Imam B. Jaiteh Charitable Foundation has confirmed to The Point that the Foundation has once again distributed several food items as well as other development components in favour of Jarumeh Koto and seven surrounding villages in Central River Region (CRR).

The Iftar gift distribution which took place on 8th April 2022 included over 300 bags of rice, 200 copies of the Quran, bags of sugar and several other food items for the benefit of the inhabitants.

In a communiqué to this correspondent, Imam Jaiteh, who is also a Gambian Ambassador at Large based in the UK and The Gambia, revealed that the beneficiaries included villages such as Jamaly Babu, Jamali Tamiser, Jamali Ganado and Jamali Musa respectively.

The Charitable Foundation which made similar donation in 2020 currently targeted other important projects such as the digging of boreholes or wells, solar systems, dozen street lights, building of mosques and supporting vulnerable and other needy residents.

Consequently, the Foundation is currently supporting orphans to pursue their education free of charge from kindergarten up to university level.

Taking into consideration the significance of electrification, the Foundation also embarked on electrifying the villages as well as supporting sick and ailing people by paying their full hospital bills.

The presentation of the gift took place in the presence of village elders as well as youth representatives who equally expressed gratitude over the support especially during the period of Ramadan.

Finally, Imam Jaiteh thanked all those who supported the Foundation's project as well as the Gambia government for providing and encouraging a conducive environment for a successful endeavor.

Alhagie Mbye, the Point's Europe Correspondent