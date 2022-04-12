Gambia: Bombada FC Dismantle Jarra West in 2nd Division

11 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Bombada FC last Thursday hammered Jarra West 7-1 in their week-16 fixture of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

The Brikama based-club slipped to Gunjur United 2-0 before their match with Jarra West, who thrashed Water Side FC3-0.

Bombada FC was keen to clutch the vital three points to increase their hopes of regaining promotion to the country's Premier League next season.

Bombada FC scored seven goals in the match to secure a resounding victory over Jarra West.

The win moved Bombada to 8th place on the country's Second Tier table with 21 points.

Jarra West remained 11th spot on the Second Division League table with 17 points.

Meanwhile, Jam City defeated Red Hawks 1-0 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to move away from the relegation zone in the country's Second Tier.

