Gambia: Bafuloto Alkalo Urges Plot Owners to Develop Their Lands

The Alkalo of Bafuloto village, Mustapha Ceesay, has urged legal owners of plots of land in his community to start developing them.

He appealed specially to those whose lands are located around the border between Bafuloto and Bojang Kunda.

He made the pronouncement in statement obtained by The Point.

According to him, there has been a rise in the number of people who have legally acquired land at his settlement but their lands are being illegally sold to other people without his knowledge.

"I have been receiving complaints of people documented plots of land being illegally sold to different individuals without my knowledge. On that note, you are all urged to develop your plots in order to avoid the reoccurrence of such disheartening act," he stated.

"Those that are involved in such an illegal and unscrupulous act are warned to desist from it if not legal action will be taken against them. In the same vein, those buying plots of land are advised to follow the due procedure to avoid misunderstanding," he cautioned.