Gambia: Cabinet Discusses 'Shocking' Prices Hike

In a meeting held on Thursday, 7 April 2022, the Cabinet has discussed inter alia, the uprecendented hike in prices of basic goods, commodities and services in the country.

The high price hike has been the major concerns for citizens within the length and breadth of the country for over months now, as prices increase and continue to increase within days and even hours.

This fast-paced inflation rate has bred a general outcry and severe grievances among the populace across the country, 50% (at least) of whom live below the poverty line.

The meeting was the second meeting in the year 2022 by the interim Cabinet.

The Office of the President wrote in a statement: "As part of efforts to ease the burden of cost of living in The Gambia, Cabinet discussed at length the current economic situation of the country compounded by COVID 19 pandemic and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Cabinet took note with concern the price hikes in the retail sector and its impact on the population."

"To this end, Cabinet has directed the National Economic Council to immediately convene a meeting to come with recommendations that will reduce the shock on the population," the statement highlighted.

Important to note as well, the government has claimed doing everything possible to control and contain the inflation and the continuous abrupt hike of prices, to the extent of even spending millions in subsidy. However, prices are still unpredictably on the rise daily.