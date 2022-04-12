Gambia: Pipeline Foundation Donates Food Items Worth Over D300,000 to Prisons

11 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lobbeh Jallow

Pipeline Mosque Foundation has donated food items to The Gambia Prison Service (GPS) as part of their corporate social responsibility to give back to the society.

The presentation of the food items was held at Mile II Headquarters in Banjul on Thursday. It was attended by senior officers of GPS and executive members of the Foundation.

Mustapha Kah, president of the foundation said the donated food items were 36 bags of sugar, 430 boxes of tea bags, 7 bags of powdered milk and 120 cartons of dates.

Mr. Kah explained that the amount for the food items is valued at D395,100 for Mile II, Jeshwang and Janjanbureh Prisons for this year's Iftar programme.

He expressed their delight in being able to assist Gambia Prisons during the Holy month of Ramadan which he described as a month of sharing and caring.

Modou Jarju, deputy director general for The Gambia Prison Service said their partnership with Pipeline Mosque Foundation on the Iftar programme is about a decade old.

DDG Jarju added that they have been struggling as government cannot do it all alone, noting foundations, charitable organisations and other philanthropists have roles to play in supporting the needy and less privileged.

Jarju commended the foundation for the gesture which he said came at a right time. He assured them that the donated items will serve the purpose they are intended; for the well-being of inmates.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X