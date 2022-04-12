Gambia: Pipeline Foundation Donates Food Items Worth Over D300,000 to Prisons

Pipeline Mosque Foundation has donated food items to The Gambia Prison Service (GPS) as part of their corporate social responsibility to give back to the society.

The presentation of the food items was held at Mile II Headquarters in Banjul on Thursday. It was attended by senior officers of GPS and executive members of the Foundation.

Mustapha Kah, president of the foundation said the donated food items were 36 bags of sugar, 430 boxes of tea bags, 7 bags of powdered milk and 120 cartons of dates.

Mr. Kah explained that the amount for the food items is valued at D395,100 for Mile II, Jeshwang and Janjanbureh Prisons for this year's Iftar programme.

He expressed their delight in being able to assist Gambia Prisons during the Holy month of Ramadan which he described as a month of sharing and caring.

Modou Jarju, deputy director general for The Gambia Prison Service said their partnership with Pipeline Mosque Foundation on the Iftar programme is about a decade old.

DDG Jarju added that they have been struggling as government cannot do it all alone, noting foundations, charitable organisations and other philanthropists have roles to play in supporting the needy and less privileged.

Jarju commended the foundation for the gesture which he said came at a right time. He assured them that the donated items will serve the purpose they are intended; for the well-being of inmates.