Gambia: ESR Observes Covid-19 Protocols Not Adhered to During Elections

11 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

Election Situation Room (ESR) as part of their mandate to observe electoral process in The Gambia, on Saturday 9th April 2022 reported that they have observed that Covid-19 protocols were not adhered to by citizens during the whole electoral process.

Election Situation Room is designed to specifically observe, report, analyze, facilitate response to violent and threats among others prior to, during and after elections throughout the country.

Dr David Tommy, chairman for the National Election Respond Group said Covid-19 is still with us but unfortunately it was not considered by both electorates and politicians.

He recommended that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), political parties and public should ensure strict compliance with the Covid-19 protocols to prevent increase in cases.

The report also recommended that political actors should observe the provision of electoral laws, the code of conduct of political parties, and the voluntary code of conduct even after elections.

The report further called on all stakeholders to be tolerant of the pre and post electoral process as well as be true to the ideals of peace and social cohesion.

ESR is a data collection center operationalised by Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Coalition on Election, The Gambia in partnership with West Africa Network for Peace building (WANEP), The Gambia.

