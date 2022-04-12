Gambia: Mighty Ajax to Rub Shoulders With Kulukochi Utd in Gunjur Knockout Quarterfinal Tomorrow

11 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Mighty Ajax FC will tomorrow, Tuesday lock horns with Kulukochi United FC in the quarterfinal of the 2021-2022 Gunjur knockout competition at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field at 4.30 pm.

Both sides will scuffle to beat each other in their last eight encounter to navigate to the semifinals of the Coastal Town knockout championship.

On Wednesday 13 April 2022, Solar Entreprise FC will play against Gam Rock FC at 4.30 pm in the other quarterfinal encounter.

The duo will affray to stun each other in their last eight match to sail to the semifinals of Gunjur knockout championship.

Solar Entreprise FC and Gam Rock FC were both eliminated from Gunjur league competition after their dismal performance in Gunjur rainy season biggest football jamboree.

