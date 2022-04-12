Rwanda: Investigation Bureau Launches Probe on Attack of Kamonyi Resident's Cow

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) have launched investigations into the attack on a cow of a resident of Kamonyi district believed to be a survivor of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

The attack took place on April 10, in Nyabitare village, Ruyenzi cell in Runda sector of Kamonyi district.

"The case is still under investigation to establish what happened," Thierry Murangira, the RIB Spokesperson told The New Times.

He did not disclose if anyone has been arrested so far in connection to the crime.

While there are unconfirmed reports that the attack might be based on violence against a survivor of the genocide, investigations will establish the real facts, according to Murangira.

Speaking to The New Times Rafiki Mwizerwa, the executive secretary of Runda sector, revealed that they are treating the cow as investigations continue.

Commenting on whether the case is one of genocide ideology, he said that Ibuka on district level is working with other institutions to establish if the victim is a genocide survivor.

"The victim was born in Rulindo district and we were told that he is a Genocide survivor but the Ibuka in Rulindo and Kamonyi districts are working with the related institutions to confirm," he said.