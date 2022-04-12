Zimbabwe: 'Limiting Rights to Fight Covid-19 Justifiable'

The GOVERNMENT was justified in limiting some rights of individuals during the national public health lockdown, basically rights of movement and assembly, as that safeguarded people's lives against Covid-19, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission has said.

In its annual report tabled in Parliament last week, ZHRC said there was nothing irregular with limiting rights of movement and association for the greater good of society.

The observation puts paid to some civic society organisations who sought to discredit the Government for "curtailing" civic and political rights through outlawing gatherings and unnecessary movement.

Some of them wanted to hold demonstrations to convey political messages at a time when Covid-19 infection rates were high and death rates were rising.

In its report, ZHRC, chaired by Mr Elasto Mugwadi, noted that Covid-19 seriously affected the enjoyment of civil and political rights and economic social, cultural and environmental rights.

"Covid-19 threatened the right to life the world over. The magnitude of the pandemic justified the Government of Zimbabwe taking measures to contain the spread of the virus through limiting rights and freedoms in line with sections 86 and 87 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe," reads the report.

These sections allow certain rights to be restricted when necessary within a democratic society for reasons of public safety and public health.

"The civil and political rights that were limited included freedom of movement and residence, freedom of assembly and association, the right to demonstrate and petition and various political rights. As a result, the operating environment for political parties diminished with by-elections being deferred indefinitely."

The Commission hailed the Government for putting in place measures in the education sector to mitigate the effects of the pandemic which saw schools, colleges and universities closed for teaching.

"The prolonged closure of schools, tertiary and other learning institutions negatively affected enjoyment of the right to education. In response, the Government introduced mitigatory measures to promote access to education during lockdown through radio lessons and other virtual learning platforms," reads the report.

It, however, was critical of the failure to access modern platforms for rural schools similar to what urban schools were getting.

"However, vulnerable segments of the population in marginalised rural, peri-urban resettlements and farms limited access to learning aids and devices and internet facilities.

"The inactive role of schools as a socialisation agent and safety net, left children vulnerable to child labour, child marriages, exposure to physical, sexual and other forms of abuse, alcohol and substance abuse which contributed to school drop-out," the reports read.

"The closure of schools and industrial action by teachers disrupted the smooth running of public examinations and the preparedness of children for such examinations."

The ZHRC also commended Government for taking measures to mitigate food shortages spawned by Covid-19.

"The enjoyment of the right to food declined exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and a drought spanning over two years. The lockdown affected people's livelihoods resulting in serious food insecurity. Equally contributing to food insecurity amongst communities was the general high pricing of goods and services being charged in foreign currency.

"Vulnerable groups such as older persons and persons with disabilities, among others, were the hardest hit in terms of securing goods and services, as they had limited access to foreign currency," the report reads.

"The Government introduced cushioning packages including subsidised basic commodities and cash disbursements to vendors and other informal traders.

"It was encouraging that despite resource constraints some issues brought to the attention of the Department of Social Development were addressed in a satisfactory manner. For example, the Commission highlighted food insecurity challenges of the San community in Tsholotsho and the Department responded positively and expedited dispatch of food items.

"The Government of Zimbabwe launched the Pfumvudza/Intwasa conservation farming programme that sought to facilitate high yield and better harvest in the country, following two seasons of drought."

ZRHC also noted the support extended to farmers through inputs.

"Government supported farmers with inputs and farming information.

"This programme was aimed at improving the food security situation in many households which is an important aspect. There was great improvement in the energy sector, compared to the previous year," the report said.