Zimbabwe: Dubai-Based Billionaire Expected Today

BILLIONAIRE, Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman of Mulk Holdings and Abu Dhabbi T10, is expected in the country today to explore possible sites in Harare and Victoria Falls to invest in real estate, hotels and sport facilities.

The visit follows a meeting Mr Mulk had with President Mnangagwa, Government officials and other investors in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), last month.

The meeting was organised by Dubai-based Zimbabwean businessman Mr Tempter Paul Tungwarara, who said the billionaire had expressed willingness to invest in the construction and hospitality sector, and sports facilities -- especially cricket.

This development dove-tails with Zimbabwe's vision of becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030 in which such infrastructure development is a critical pillar.

Also present at the meeting was Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry, who both underlined the potential in Zimbabwe's most promising markets and leading industries.

Mr Mulk, who was last week appointed chairman of business affairs for Zimbabwe in the UAE co-ordinating with Mr Tungwarara, will be a guest of the State.

"I am happy to say the meetings we had with His Excellency and a group of billionaires in Dubai are bearing fruit. I would like to thank President Mnangagwa for opening Zimbabwe for business and for ensuring the provision of all facilities required by businesses to carry out their investment activities," said Mr Tungwarara.

He said Zimbabwe was rich in resources and was awaiting lucrative and promising investors to partake in the country's advancement adding that other billionaire investors from Dubai are expected in the country between 5 - 8 May.

"We are expecting more big investors to invest in the country. Zimbabwe is also home to major tourism assets, a safe investment destination and homes to many untapped opportunities," Mr Tungwarara said.

Mr Mulk owns the largest cladding company in the world and has committed to build a state-of-the-art cricket stadium, hotels around this cricket stadium and real estate in Zimbabwe.

Best known for its flagship brand, Alubond USA -- the world's largest metal composite brand and first aluminium composite panel in the UAE market -- Mulk Holdings is continuing to expand.

Mr Mulk is not just known as a consummate businessman, he is also championing the transformation of cricket into a 90-minute sport.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is in line to host the T-10 Cricket tournament this year with negotiations with Mulk Holdings at an advanced stage.

The planned tournament came after Mulk Holdings' subsidiary, T-TEN Global Sports FZE, approached the Government with the idea to bring the-shortest format of the game to the country.