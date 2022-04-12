Zimbabwe: Zim Finishes 12th At Junior Hockey World Cup

ZIMBABWE ended their FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup campaign in 12th position after losing their final play-off match to Malaysia in Potchefstroom, South Africa, yesterday.

The match ended 2-7 in favour of the Malaysians. Zimbabwe had hoped for a consolation victory after falling out of the top 10 placings when they lost 0-1 to Austria on Saturday but they found the going tough.

This, however, was an improvement from their last appearance at the event when they finished 16th.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Pool A together with Netherlands, the United States and Canada and finished third after beating Canada 2-1.

This was their first ever win at the Junior World Cup. Zimbabwe still missed the quarterfinals as only the top two teams from each pool progressed to the last eight.

Zimbabwe went on to play in the classification phase. They played Austria in the ninth to 12th place match and lost.

They then went on to play for the 11 and 12 position against Malaysia yesterday and lost again.

In yesterday's game, Zimbabwe took a 2-1 lead by the end of the first quarter with their goals coming from Tinodiwanashe Elijah and Alexi Terblanche.

However, they could not maintain that performance as they went on to lose 2-7.

Netherlands take on Germany in the final today while India and England clash in the third and fourth place play-off as the curtain comes down on the tournament.

The fifth and sixth place match will see Korea facing Argentina.

South Africa and the United States play for seventh and eighth place.