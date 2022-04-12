Zimbabwe: 13-Day Marriage Ends in Tragedy

Conrad Mupesa — Mashonaland West Bureau

WHAT started as a normal holy matrimony early March this year, ended prematurely as the couple's misunderstanding ended on a tragic note.

Simon Jackson (45) of Zvamano Village under Chief Nherera in Mhondoro, Chegutu had taken the now deceased, Tsitsi Socha from the same village as his cohabiting partner.

The tragic end to the life of Tsitsi is one of the painful examples of how Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Domestic Violence continue to threaten the sanctity of life around societies.

Many, especially women, have lost their lives or been injured while children have been orphaned. Police have since launched a manhunt for Simon whom they suspect of killing his wife.

Simon had a misunderstanding with his wife on March, 13 accusing her of infidelity before the mysterious disappearance.

She was found on March 26 with dogs feasting on her highly decomposing body after pulling it from a 50-centimetre shallow grave.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the gruesome murder case adding that a manhunt had been launch to apprehend Jackson of Zvamano Village, Chief Nherera under Chegutu district.

She said Simon Jackson only filed a missing person's report on March 17 after being asked to do so by the deceased's sisters Susan and Tarisai Socha from the same village.

He is alleged to have reluctantly avoided informing the police.

His brother, Edison Makaure (48) from the same village, on March 20 discovered that Jackson was also missing and filed a report at Mubaira police station.

Makaure discovered the body on March 26 being eaten by dogs in his brother's field which was buried in a 50-centimetre shallow grave.

Tsitsi's body was positively identified by her two sisters through the clothes she was wearing.

In a related development, a 38-year-old Chinhoyi woman recently killed her two children after serving them burgers laced with lethal poison.

Theresa Chawasarira of Cherima suburbs in Chinhoyi, poisoned herself, two children aged seven and three sometime in March after unclear circumstances with others claiming she had marital issues.

She later died around 7pm at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.