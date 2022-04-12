Rwanda: Kagame in Congo-Brazzaville for 3-Day State Visit

11 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

President Kagame is expected to address a joint session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies that make up the Congolese Congress.

President Paul Kagame has arrived in the Republic of Congo for a three-day State Visit from April 11 to 13, according to the presidency.

In a statement, the Head of State will hold a tête-à-tête with his counterpart, Denis Sassou N'Guesso, followed by a bilateral meeting alongside other delegations.

The representatives from both delegations will sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in areas of mutual cooperation, it added.

The agreements are expected to touch on areas such as political and economic cooperation as well as trade.

Top on the agenda, Kagame is also expected to address a joint session of both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies that make up the Congolese Congress.

After visiting Brazzaville, both Presidents will head to Oyo, in the Cuvette region.

"This visit devotes, once again, the deep friendship between the two Heads of State and mainly the commendable quality of cooperation between Congo and Rwanda," read the statement.

The visit is the second of its kind after the one that President Kagame had in Congo-Brazza in 2010.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X