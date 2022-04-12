Namibia: Garcia Doesn't Impress Nakathila

There was little about Ryan 'King Ri' Garcia's win over Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe that made an impression on Jeremiah 'Low-Key' Nakathila.

The American lightweight extended his record to 22-0 with a 119-110, 119-110, 118-109 victory over Tagoe in Texas on Saturday.

It was the first time that Garcia had gone the distance in his career.

Nakathila, who recently moved up to lightweight with a devastating technical knockout of ex-world champion Miguel Berchalt in Las Vegas, said there was nothing special about Garcia's performance against a fighter who posed little danger.

"Even though Garcia won comfortably I feel he should have done more against a very non-engaging Tagoe," Nakathila says.

Tagoe was able to avoid getting hit clean and made Garcia miss numerous incoming shots.

The Ghanaian previously defeated Nakathila's compatriot, the now inactive Paulus 'The Hitman' Moses, to score a controversial unanimous decision and capture the World Boxing Organisation Africa lightweight title in 2018.

It was the 23-year-old American's first fight since January 2021 when he beat Briton Luke Campbell.

Garcia withdrew from his bout with Javier Fortuna in July over mental health issues and injured his hand a month before his planned return.

"I'd love to fight Garcia if the opportunity presents itself, and it's definitely a fight I will win," Nakathila says.

After bludgeoning Berchelt over eight rounds Nakathila is now rated among the International Boxing Organisation's top-10 lightweights globally.

The Namibian said he was ready to take on the division's best, especially American Devin Haney, who has held the World Boxing Council world title since 2019.